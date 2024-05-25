Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,310 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.