Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 137.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after buying an additional 96,797 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $9,247,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $169.86 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

