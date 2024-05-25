Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NYSE GXO opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

