Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

