Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 5,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Terex by 49.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Terex by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,468 shares of company stock worth $9,280,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

