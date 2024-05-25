Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

