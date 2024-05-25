AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 117.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.