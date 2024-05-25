Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

