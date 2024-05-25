Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $300,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.