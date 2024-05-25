Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

