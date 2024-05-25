Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

KTB opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

