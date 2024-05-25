Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

