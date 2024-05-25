Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

