Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,072 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,614,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $853,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

