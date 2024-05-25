Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.