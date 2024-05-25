First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.