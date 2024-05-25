Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.