Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115,213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $341,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.31 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.