BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 28,524 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,524 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

