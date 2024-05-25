BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

HOPE opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

