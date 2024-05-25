BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 61,944 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Q2 worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $312,361.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 188,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

