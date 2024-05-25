BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 237.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cognex were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cognex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $12,417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,206 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

