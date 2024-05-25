Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of Zuora worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zuora by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zuora by 34.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 196.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.97 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

