BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,378 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3,946.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 867,448 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,452,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 202,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 172,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $35.29 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.