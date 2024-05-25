Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.