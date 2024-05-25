Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 190,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $4,742,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,473,857.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,841 shares of company stock valued at $23,103,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

