Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.