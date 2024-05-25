Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
