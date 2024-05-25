CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $256.65 and last traded at $253.55, with a volume of 22625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.53.

The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,773 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after acquiring an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.