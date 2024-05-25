Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.68 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Hormel Foods worth $78,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.