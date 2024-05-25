Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Trimble worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

