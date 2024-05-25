87 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $47,655,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $430,970,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,732,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $556.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

