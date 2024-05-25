Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.92% of Liberty Latin America worth $73,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

