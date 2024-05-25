Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,257 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $76,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,775,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $55.96 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

