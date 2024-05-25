Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Masco worth $79,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Masco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

MAS opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

