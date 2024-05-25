Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Genpact worth $76,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Genpact by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

