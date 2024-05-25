Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,323 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
ROIV opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
