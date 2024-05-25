Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $590.47 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.86 and its 200-day moving average is $582.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

