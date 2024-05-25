Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $79,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

