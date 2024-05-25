Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,256 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $78,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Chemed stock opened at $556.39 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.87 and its 200 day moving average is $595.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $12,454,691. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

