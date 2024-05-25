Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.20 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $78,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.3 %

RL opened at $173.45 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.