Principal Securities Inc. Invests $51,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

JBL stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

