Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,530 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $77,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

