Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Capri worth $77,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capri by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $6,608,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $52,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

