Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 210 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $77,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.15.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.