Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,767 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.71% of Oxford Industries worth $73,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

