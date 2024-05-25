Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 242,944 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Zoom Video Communications worth $74,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

