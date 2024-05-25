Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

