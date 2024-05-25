Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Entergy worth $74,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $109.14 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

