Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $75,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 850,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.